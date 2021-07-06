RO ruling, opposition parties reportedly collude again on controversial Romexpo project

The senior ruling, National Liberal Party (PNL), reportedly reached an agreement with the Social Democrats (PSD, opposition) to return with no amendments to President Klaus Iohannis, for promulgation, the bill under which the state gives for free some 46 ha of land in capital city’s CBD to the Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIR) and indirectly to the private developer and investor Iulius Group.

The Senate will soon approve the whole deal after President Iohannis called the lawmakers to review the deal criticized by the junior ruling reformist USR PLUS, claims B365.ro quoting sources familiar with the process. On May 26, the Senate’s legal expert committees discussed the topic.

No interested parties were invited or present at the debate, and the preliminary report with amendments, issued the same day by the Committee on Legal Affairs, was not made public.

B365 sources say that everything is to be approved with the speed of light in the Senate, upon an agreement of the Liberals (PNL) agreement with Social Democrats (PSD), without consulting the Competition Council, without debate, without transparency.

(Photo: Ccir.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com