Romania’s Top IB Result of 2025, achieved at International School of Bucharest - Teodora Gandore scores a Perfect 45

Partner Content

International School of Bucharest (ISB) is proud to celebrate the exceptional accomplishments of its Class of 2025, whose results in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) have once again set the bar high both nationally and internationally. With a 100% subject pass rate and average diploma scores well above the global norm, this year’s graduating cohort has demonstrated not only academic excellence but also the resilience, perseverance, and integrity that define the spirit of ISB.

International School of Bucharest Leads the Nation Once Again in IB Excellence

The International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme, known for its academic rigour and global recognition, is a two-year curriculum designed to prepare students aged 16–19 for success at university and beyond. It places strong emphasis on critical thinking, research skills, community service, and international-mindedness.

In May 2025, over 202,000 students from approximately 5,700 schools across 157 countries sat for the IB examinations. Against this backdrop, ISB’s achievements are nothing short of remarkable.

Among the standout performers at ISB is Teodora G., who earned a perfect score of 45 out of 45 diploma points, placing her:

The highest-scoring student in Romania this year

this year The only student in Romania to achieve a full score in the May 2025 session

to achieve a full score in the May 2025 session One of just 200+ students worldwide to reach this exceptional milestone

to reach this exceptional milestone A true reflection of ISB’s commitment to academic excellence

Teodora achieved a perfect score, earning straight 7s in all six subjects and A grades in both Theory of Knowledge (TOK) and the Extended Essay (EE), reflecting a flawless academic performance.

Teodora is also the second ISB student in the past 3 years to reach this extraordinary milestone, a reflection of the school’s commitment to academic excellence.

Joining her in the top ranks were Violeta B., who achieved an exceptional 44 out of 45 points, and Liza G., who followed closely with an impressive 43 points — both achievements earned by fewer than 1% of IB students globally.

These individual successes are mirrored in the collective strength of ISB’s Class of 2025. This year, the average diploma score across the cohort was 33.2, exceeding the global average of 30.58. The average subject grade reached 5.22, significantly higher than the global average of 4.89. These statistics underscore the academic rigour and consistent support provided by ISB teachers and staff.

The distribution of scores further highlights the strength of the cohort:

1 student scored 45 points

1 student scored 44 points

6 students achieved 40 points or higher

17 students earned 35+ points

32 students reached 30+ points

ISB’s 100% subject pass rate far exceeds the global pass rate of 81.26%. This remarkable figure reflects the effectiveness of ISB’s academic programmes and the school’s commitment to every learner’s success.

Head of Secondary School Oytun Pekel praised the graduating class, emphasising the strength of ISB’s community:

“We are immensely proud of the Class of 2025! Their perseverance, growth, and achievements have left a meaningful mark on our school. We also celebrate the strong partnership between students, parents, and teachers that has supported our students throughout their journey.

The open communication, shared goals, and collaborative spirit within our school community have played a vital role in shaping their development and success. We look forward to watching the Class of 2025 flourish in their university studies and beyond.”

Indeed, the success of ISB’s IBDP cohort is a collective achievement. Behind every score lie countless hours of study, meaningful mentorship from dedicated educators, and encouragement from parents and peers. Our school’s holistic approach, which blends academic excellence with emotional and personal development, is central to our mission of shaping responsible, compassionate, and globally minded citizens.

Beyond the numbers, what truly defines ISB graduates is their readiness for the future. They leave school as critical thinkers, effective communicators, and individuals with a strong sense of global responsibility. The IB Diploma Programme equips students not just for university admissions, but for life. And as ISB’s Class of 2025 steps confidently into the next chapter, they carry with them the values and skills that will serve them for years to come.

As Teodora., ISB’s and Romania’s perfect scorer, so powerfully expressed:

“IB Results Day brought me a joy that can only be described as euphoria… I had made my parents proud — and I had made myself proud, too. But the results I achieved are not mine alone. I am beyond grateful to have been a student at ISB. To my teachers, thank you for always having answers to my questions, for offering encouragement when I needed it most, and for believing in me every step of the way. ISB has truly shaped me into a better person and given me the best possible start on my path in life.”

“I am delighted to see our educators’ dedication and our students’ resilience reflected in this year’s IBDP results. Six ISB learners earned 40 points or higher, including a perfect 45, and 32 students scored above 30—with a 100 % subject pass rate. Beyond the numbers, these graduates embody the international-mindedness, integrity, and service at the heart of our mission. My warmest congratulations to them, and sincere thanks to the entire ISB community as we continue inspiring futures without borders”, said Mr. Serdar Sakman, ISB’s Head of School.

*This is Partner content.