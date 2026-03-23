Romania’s largest communication festival brings together industry leaders in Bucharest

News from Companies

Between trends, AI, and constant pressure for results, professionals face the same question: what actually works in communication today? The answer comes on April 1-2, 2026, at Romania’s largest communication festival, through four events designed to deliver fresh perspectives, solutions, and ideas for communicators from both companies and agencies.

April 1: MedComm by BOIRON



The first day of the festival, April 1, is dedicated to MedComm 2026, a conference exploring how communication can contribute to health education and the development of informed medical communities.



On stage will be specialists from the fields of healthcare, psychology, media, and communication, including Doina Drăgănescu, Beatrice Mahler, Iulia Florentina Țincu, Gáspár György, alongside legal and communication experts such as Petru Augustin Drăghiceanu, Carla Tănăsie, Diana Coman, and Monica Jitariuc.



Details about the agenda and in-person participation at the JW Marriott Hotel in Bucharest are available at www.medcomm.ro.



April 2: COMMS • PR & Communication Summit



The second day opens with COMMS • PR & Communication Summit, the leading conference dedicated to the PR and communication professionals community in Romania.



The event is designed as a strategic journey for professionals navigating an increasingly complex and fast-paced environment. Through thematic sessions on adapting strategies to change, building clear positioning, creating competitive campaigns, and engaging in valuable dialogues with leaders from companies and agencies, the conference provides both forward-looking industry insights and practical tools to strengthen the strategic role of communication within organizations.



Speakers include David Gallagher (Folgate Advisors), Alexandra Olaru (Vodafone Romania), Valer Hancaș (Kaufland Romania), Valentina Vesler (Aqua Carpatica), Virginia Oțel (Garanti BBVA), Ana Maria Pocora (Generali Romania), Angelica Răducanu (Distribuție Oltenia), Oana Bulexa (MSL The Practice), Dana Nae Popa (pastel), Cristina Butunoi (Golin), and Andrei Dragu (GRF+).



Details about the agenda and in-person participation at the JW Marriott Hotel in Bucharest are available at www.commsummit.ro.



April 2: COMMS Masterclass



The day continues with an intensive masterclass led by Gabriela Lungu, founder of WINGS Creative Leadership Lab, designed for marketing and communication professionals who want to increase their chances of success in industry competitions.



During the session, participants will learn how case studies are evaluated in major festivals, how to build compelling arguments for juries, and which elements make the difference between a good campaign and an award-winning one.



With over 20 years of experience in the marcom industry, Gabriela Lungu has held leadership roles in international organizations and has served as a juror or speaker at some of the world’s leading creativity festivals, including Cannes Lions, D&AD, and the Global SABRE Awards.



Details about the agenda and in-person participation at the JW Marriott Hotel in Bucharest are available at www.commsummit.ro/masterclass/#up.



April 2: COMMA • Communication Awards



The day concludes with the COMMA awards gala, an event dedicated to excellence in communication, where the winners across more than 20 competition categories will be announced. The submitted projects were evaluated by an extensive jury of over 200 recognized practitioners in marketing, communication, and public relations, including professionals from companies, agencies, and experienced consultants who assessed the most relevant campaigns and initiatives in the industry.



More details about this year’s nominees and attendance are available at www.commawards.ro.



The events are organized in partnership with Vodafone, Kaufland, Garanti BBVA, Generali, Aqua Carpatica, Distribuție Oltenia (part of Evryo), dm, MedLife, Golin, GRF+, MSL The Practice, pastel, Banca Transilvania, Davidoff, Auchan and BOIRON.



*This is a press release