Romania’s junior gymnastics team took home six medals from the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Munich.

Amalia Puflea is the 2022 European junior floor champion, taking home the gold, and winning a bronze medal for her performance on the beam.

Her teammate Sabrina Maneca Voinea is the 2022 European junior vault champion and winner of a bronze medal on the floor.

In the individual medley, Amalia Ghigoarță placed 2nd. The Romanian team took home the silver due to their total of 150.495 points in the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Romania’s senior women’s team failed to reach the final. However, it qualified for the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, which will be held in Liverpool, UK, from October 26 to November 6.

The Romanian team placed 9th with a total of 152,063 points, and will have the chance to fight for one of the three world medals, which would automatically qualify them for the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024, writes HotNews.ro.

(Photo source: Romanian Gymnastics Federation's Facebook page)