Romania’s CFR Calatori introduces summer trains to the seaside

Over 40 trains of the Romanian passenger rail carrier CFR Calatori will run until September 9 on direct routes to the seaside and the Danube Delta.

The trains do not stop in between Bucharest and Constanta, or on the return route. They reach the destination in approximately two hours. The regular InterRegio trains connecting Bucharest to Constanta average two hours and 20 minutes on the route, CFR Calatori said.

A daily InterRegio train will be available on the Bucharest – Tulcea route and return in order to bring tourists to the Danube Delta. Other four trains run daily in between Medgidia and Tulcea.

A total of 16 trains will head from various cities across the country to Constanta and Mangalia, while 17 trains will link Bucharest to Constanta. Seven of these go further, to Mangalia.

A trip from Bucharest to Constanta with an InterRegio train costs RON 59.6 (EUR 12.8). Various discounts are available for the online purchase of the ticket, for the combined purchase of a return trip, and for advance or group purchases.

