Romanian president, PM congratulate Donald Trump on returning to the White House

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis and prime minister Marcel Ciolacu joined the world leaders on congratulating Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th president of the United States.

“Congratulations to president Donald Trump for the inauguration! Romania, a close Strategic Partner of the US, wishes you the best of success in this important new mandate. We need a strong&vibrant #Transatlantic link, to the benefit of our joint security & prosperity,” Romanian president Iohannis wrote in a message on X.

Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump for the Inauguration! Romania🇷🇴, a close Strategic Partner of the US, wishes you the best of success for this important new mandate. We need a strong&vibrant #Transatlantic link, to the benefit of our joint security & prosperity #EUUS — Klaus Iohannis (@KlausIohannis) January 20, 2025

In his turn, Romania’s Social Democratic prime minister Ciolacu said that Trump’s return to the White House “will also bring positive echoes for Romania.”

“As prime minister of Romania, I will work with the new administration in Washington to make our Strategic Partnership stronger than ever. Together with NATO and European Union partners, we must find solutions to address the common challenges we face, ensuring the prosperity of our citizens as well as regional and international security,” reads the message.

Senate speaker and Liberal leader Ilie Bolojan also wished Donald Trump success in his new presidential term.

“Romania and the United States of America have built a solid Strategic Partnership based on shared values, economic collaboration, and security cooperation. I am confident that we will strengthen this friendship between our nations and contribute to the stability, security, and prosperity of both countries,” Bolojan said.

Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 47th US president on January 20. According to CNN, on the first day of his second term, he signed actions that remove the US from the Paris Climate Agreement, freeze hiring in the federal government, and require federal workers to return to office. He also announced a pardon for most of those who have been charged in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, declared a national emergency on the southern border, and announced he is withdrawing the US from the World Health Organization.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rokas Tenys/Dreamstime.com)