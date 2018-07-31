Almost half of Romanian who shop online pay on delivery

Almost half (46%) of the Romanian online shoppers prefer to pay for their products on delivery, compared to only 11% of the Europeans, according to an ING study.

About a third of Romanians pay for their online shopping by card and 16% pay using PayPal, the study shows.

Cash is still popular in Romania, with 43% of the respondents saying they prefer to pay for their in-store purchases in cash, compared to an European average of 32%. The shares of cash users is higher only in Germany and Austria, namely 48%.

Online shopping posts record growth in Romania

[email protected]