Three in ten Romanians say their financial situation worsened over past year

26 June 2024

Romania posted the highest share of households where the financial situation has deteriorated over the past year but also among the highest shares of households that are faring better – which illustrates the large and widening income discrepancy in Romania, despite a general improvement in the average living conditions.

Some 30% of the Romanians estimate that their families’ financial situation has worsened over the past year – the highest share among the EU member states and a number of other European countries covered by the latest Eurobarometer carried out in April/May 2024. Only Turkey reported a higher share (37%) of households with deteriorating financial conditions. 

The average share among the entire EU’s population is 18%. Countries like Greece (27%), Cyprus and Slovakia (23%), or Austria (22%) posted shares above average. 

The share of households where the financial situation deteriorated was only 4% in Denmark (the lowest among EU member states) while single-digit shares were reported by the Netherlands, Sweden, but also Latvia.

On the upside, the share of Romanian households reporting a better financial situation this year was 27%, among the highest in the EU and 5pp above the EU-wide average (22%). 

(Photo source: Aaron Amat/Dreamstime.com)

