Most urban Romanians plan to spend Easter at home, study says

28 April 2021
About 78% of Romanians living in urban areas intend to spend the Easter holidays at home, with immediate family members, according to a study conducted by the market research agency iSense Solutions, quoted by News.ro.

About 13% of respondents also plan to spend Easter at home, but with other relatives as well and in compliance with the current sanitary norms. Meanwhile, approximately 9% plan vacations to mountain or seaside resorts or other places.

For 35% of respondents, spending time with family is the most important thing in this period, according to the same study. Egg painting is an essential tradition for 17% of respondents while attending the Easter service is at the top of the list for 15% of study participants. Those who will attend the church service said they would practice social distancing and try to avoid crowded places, while some will not stay the entire night as they did in previous years.

When it comes to shopping, urban Romanians have set budgets for both the Easter meal and gifts. 27% of them started shopping a week before Holy Week, leaving only certain purchases close to Easter.

30% of Romanians in urban areas have a budget of up to RON 300 for food shopping during the Easter holidays, 34% have set a budget of between RON 300 and RON 500, and the remaining 36% plan to spend over RON 500.

According to the same study, most urban Romanians will include traditional dishes in their Easter menu. The painted eggs (79%) and the sweet bread cozonac (50%) are the most popular.

Data for this study come from two different polls: the Omnibus iSense Solutions study conducted between April 20 and April 22 on a sample of 500 respondents aged 18-65, and the online community iSense Modern Consumers - community comprising 50 people aged between 18 and 55, from urban areas, the data being collected during April 2021.

(Photo source: Lic/Dreamstime.com)

