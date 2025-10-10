Society

Half of Romanians do not expect decent pensions

10 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Half of Romanians fear that they will not be able to maintain a comfortable standard of living after retirement, according to the Retail Banking Radar report, produced by the consulting company Kearney. Romania is thus above the European average (47%).

According to the report, as quoted by Bursa.ro, 48% of Romanians expect to continue working after the legal retirement age, given the significant difference between average salaries and pensions.

“We are witnessing a crisis of confidence in retirement planning. Almost half of consumers doubt they will be able to maintain their lifestyle after retirement, and a third simply don’t know what to expect. This uncertainty reflects a deeper disconnect from long-term financial planning,” said Roberto Freddi, Europe Lead, Financial Services and Partner, Kearney.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Malina Norocea)

Normal
Society

Half of Romanians do not expect decent pensions

10 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Half of Romanians fear that they will not be able to maintain a comfortable standard of living after retirement, according to the Retail Banking Radar report, produced by the consulting company Kearney. Romania is thus above the European average (47%).

According to the report, as quoted by Bursa.ro, 48% of Romanians expect to continue working after the legal retirement age, given the significant difference between average salaries and pensions.

“We are witnessing a crisis of confidence in retirement planning. Almost half of consumers doubt they will be able to maintain their lifestyle after retirement, and a third simply don’t know what to expect. This uncertainty reflects a deeper disconnect from long-term financial planning,” said Roberto Freddi, Europe Lead, Financial Services and Partner, Kearney.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Malina Norocea)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks