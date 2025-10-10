Half of Romanians do not expect decent pensions

Half of Romanians fear that they will not be able to maintain a comfortable standard of living after retirement, according to the Retail Banking Radar report, produced by the consulting company Kearney. Romania is thus above the European average (47%).

According to the report, as quoted by Bursa.ro, 48% of Romanians expect to continue working after the legal retirement age, given the significant difference between average salaries and pensions.

“We are witnessing a crisis of confidence in retirement planning. Almost half of consumers doubt they will be able to maintain their lifestyle after retirement, and a third simply don’t know what to expect. This uncertainty reflects a deeper disconnect from long-term financial planning,” said Roberto Freddi, Europe Lead, Financial Services and Partner, Kearney.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Malina Norocea)