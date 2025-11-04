Tech

Romanian studio Amber, Amazon Game Studios develop game featuring Snoop Dogg

04 November 2025

Romanian studio Amber collaborated with Amazon Game Studios and Death Row Games on the development of Courtroom Chaos: Starring Snoop Dogg, an AI-animated video game in which the rap artist appears in the role of a judge, Startupcafe.ro reported.

In the game, up to six participants can play using only mobile phones, which connect to the game via a QR code displayed on the TV screen.

Players are divided into two teams: the plaintiff’s team and the defendant’s team. They face the unmistakable Snoop Dogg, who lends his voice, image, and personality to listen to arguments, analyze points, and deliver the final verdict, all based on the participants’ improvised stories.

The entire trial is moderated by Judge Snoop Dogg, an AI-animated character who listens, challenges, and reacts in real time to participants’ testimonies before delivering the final verdict, the studio said. 

Snoop Dogg said that the character he plays is “a fair but reasonable judge, who also has a lot of common sense. If you try to fool him, he will immediately figure out who is telling the truth. The more prepared you are and the stronger your arguments, the more likely you are to get the verdict you want.”

“Collaborating with Amazon Game Studios marks an important step for Amber in the area of AI-based interactive experiences. [...] It is an honor to be among the first studios in the world working on a new and challenging project on the Luna platform, and to bring our development expertise to a concept that pushes the limits of digital entertainment,” said Mihai Pohonțu, CEO of Amber.

The title is part of GameNight, a new collection available on Amazon Luna, the cloud gaming platform that reimagines how people play together in the living room.

Courtroom Chaos is a completely new type of experience, a mix of chaos, comedy, and creativity, supported by AI that makes each trial feel fresh, funny, and completely unpredictable,” said J.C. Connors, General Manager at Amazon Game Studios.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: SnoopDoggTV on YouTube video capture)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Tech

