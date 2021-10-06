Spotlight 2021: 18 tech startups from Romania selected in the program

Forty-two startups have been selected in the current edition of the Spotlight program, organized by How to Web, and 18 of them are from Romania. The other chosen teams come from Estonia, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Kosovo, Hungary, and Ukraine.

The 18 Romanian startups selected for Spotlight 2021 are Brio, CardioMedive, ClientZen, FlowOS, I’m Fine, KFactory, Konvi, Metabeta, NRGI.ai, Octavic, Orgo.space, Otium, RepsMate, Salarium, SenseTask, Streams Live, Vatis Tech, and Vaunt Software.

The Spotlight program will run exclusively online until November 21. It will end with a competition between the participant startups: the semi-finals will take place on November 22 and 23, when ten finalist teams will be chosen, followed by the final on November 24 during the Pitch Day event.

The best startup chosen by a jury of experts and investors will win the EUR 350,000 investment prize offered by TechAngels, SeedBlink, Growceanu, GapMinder Venture Partners, RocaX, Simple Capital and Transylvania Angels Network (T.A.N.).

Over the five consecutive weeks of Spotlight, the startups’ founders will benefit from over 1,000 individual meetings with leaders of the technology industry, such as Luciana Lixandru (Sequoia), Nicolas Dessaigne (Y Combinator), Irina Haivas (Atomico), Andrei Brașoveanu (Accel), Carlos Espinal (Seedcamp), Hristo Borisov (Payhawk), Nopadon Wongpakdee (Startup Core Strengths), Ramli John (Product-Led Institute), Andy Budd (Clearleft), and Ondrej Bartos (Credo Ventures). They will also have the chance to meet representatives of over 50 investment funds, such as EarlyBird Venture Capital, Credo Ventures, 500 Startups Istanbul, Speedinvest, SOSV, Gamegroove Capital, LAUNCHub Ventures, Market One Capital, Eleven Ventures, Smok Ventures, eMAG Ventures, Flashpoint Capital, Notion Capital and others.

Launched in 2011 and organized as part of the How to Web conference, Spotlight is the best-known competition in Eastern Europe for technology startups to expand globally.

