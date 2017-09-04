22 °C
Romanian short wins Grand Prix at Odense film festival

by Ro Insider
Written/ Unwritten, a short film directed by Romanian Adrian Silisteanu, received the Grand Prix at the Odense International Film Festival. With this win, the short was automatically included in the selection for the Oscar awards.

The award amounts to EUR 6,700.

The jury praised the film for how it portrays the clash between two cultures and allows a glimpse behind reality “to find more compassion and love.”

The film tells the story of a Roma family and their under-aged daughter, who just gave birth. In order to be released from hospital she needs a signature from her mother, whom she has not seen since she was a child.

The film also won the Grand Award at the Tampere Film Festival this year. In 2016, it received three awards at the Cinemed festival in Montpellier.

Romania’s Cristi Puiu and Adrian Silisteanu among winners of Italy’s Trieste Film Festival

(Photo source: Scris/Nescris Facebook Page)

