Romanian sports commentator Ilie Dobre sets new world record for longest goal call without breathing

Romanian sports commentator Ilie Dobre has set a new world record for the ‘longest broadcast of a goal without respiration,’ according to the World Record Academy. The performance lasted 42.3 seconds and marks the 11th world record of Dobre's career, news agency Agerpres reported.

The record was achieved during the Romanian second-tier football match between Steaua Bucharest and Corvinul Hunedoara on April 25 at Steaua Stadium in Bucharest.

In an exclusive interview published by the World Record Academy, the organization confirmed that Ilie Dobre's uninterrupted goal call established a new world record for the ‘longest broadcast of a goal without respiration.’

The veteran commentator, a former Radio Romania broadcaster who now works with ProSport, already holds several records related to football commentary, including the longest goal call delivered on a single breath and the longest goal commentary performed from a radio studio.

Speaking in the interview published by the World Record Academy, Ilie Dobre said renowned Romanian cardiologist Ion Țintoiu had warned him about the risks involved in attempting to break the record.

“The renowned cardiologist, world-class specialist, Prof. Dr. Ion Tintoiu, from the Central Military Hospital in Bucharest, upon hearing my goal of over 42 hundredths, without breathing, said that... I had unconsciously assumed an unbelievable risk, since I had exceeded the human biological limit approximately 3 times (!!!)!…,” he said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Worldrecordacademy.com)