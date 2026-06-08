EU committee clears EUR 2.62 bln PNRR payment for Romania

Romania moved closer to receiving EUR 2.62 billion under the fourth payment request of its National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) after the European Union’s Economic and Financial Committee endorsed the European Commission’s positive assessment, the Finance Ministry announced on June 5. The disbursement still requires approval through the final comitology procedure within the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism, scheduled for later this month.

Payment request number four covers 38 milestones and 24 targets, which the European Commission assessed positively on May 14. No milestones were suspended, meaning all targets included in the request were considered satisfactorily fulfilled.

“The approval of this stage for payment request no. four, worth EUR 2.62 billion, without any suspension, is a very important signal for Romania,” interim finance minister Alexandru Nazare said.

Nazare added that the country must maximise the use of the remaining funds available under the PNRR before the end-2026 deadline, describing the programme as one of Romania’s main investment financing sources while fiscal consolidation continues.

Romania submitted the fourth payment request on December 19, 2025. The relatively swift completion of the evaluation process comes as the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility enters its final implementation phase.

Under the current European timetable, all PNRR milestones and targets must be achieved by August 31, 2026, while the final payment request must be submitted by September 30, 2026.

Romania’s recovery plan is currently worth EUR 21.41 billion, comprising EUR 13.57 billion in grants and EUR 7.84 billion in loans. Once the fourth payment is authorised, Romania will have received approximately EUR 12.97 billion, including pre-financing, corresponding to an absorption rate of around 61% of the total allocation.

The Finance Ministry said accelerating implementation remains essential to support public investment, reduce pressure on the state budget, and preserve Romania’s credibility with European partners and financial markets.

iulian@romania-insider.com