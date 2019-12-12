European Parliament to adopt resolution on Romania’s 1989 Revolution

The European Parliament (EP) is to adopt next week a resolution on the 1989 Revolution in Romania, which put an end to the communist regime in the country, Romanian MEP Siegfried Muresan announced on Facebook.

“The conference of the presidents of parliamentary groups in the European Parliament approved this evening the request of the EPP parliamentary group according to which, next week, the plenary of the European Parliament will have a debate and adopt a resolution on the commemoration of the 1989 Romanian Revolution,” Muresan said in a Facebook post on December 11.

According to him, this will be the first time the EP adopts an official position on the Romanian Revolution. “30 years after the Revolution, people have the right to know the truth,” Siegfried Muresan also said.

A series of protests and street demonstrations erupted in Romania in December 1989, the local civil unrest being part of the Revolutions of the same year that occurred in several countries. The Revolution in Romania began in Timisoara, spreading fast across the country, and culminating with the short trial and execution of dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife on the Christmas day of 1989. The two were the last people condemned to death and executed in Romania.

More than 1,100 people were killed during the Romanian Revolution, with most deaths happening after the protests that led to the overthrow of Nicolae Ceaușescu (December 16–22, 1989).

