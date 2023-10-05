Romanian president Klaus Iohannis travels to Portugal this week

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis will make a state visit to Portugal on October 6-9 at the invitation of Portuguese leader Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

According to the Romanian Presidential Administration, the visit will debut with Iohannis' participation as a special guest in the Arraiolos Group anniversary meeting hosted by the Portugal president. The event, which takes place in Porto on October 6, will also be attended by the leaders of Germany, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Malta, and Poland.

As the main speaker, president Iohannis will deliver a presentation focused on the challenges facing the European Union in the context of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the measures needed to continue multidimensional support for Ukraine, and ensuring the unity of European and Euro-Atlantic positions in addressing the security effects of the war.

On Saturday, October 7, the president of Romania will be received by the president of the Portuguese Republic in Lisbon. The agenda includes talks on increased cooperation in the field of defence and further political-diplomatic and sectoral collaboration, with a focus on intensifying trade, investment and energy, digitalisation, health, education, and culture. The situation of the Romanian community and its contribution to the development of Portuguese society will also be addressed.

During the visit, Klaus Iohannis will also meet with Portuguese prime minister António Costa, Augusto Santos Silva - the president of the Assembly of the Republic, and members of the Parliament. Also, the Romanian president will visit the City Hall Palace in Lisbon, where he will have a meeting with mayor Carlos Moedas.

On the sidelines of the state visit, bilateral documents will be signed in the fields of energy and investment and trade.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)