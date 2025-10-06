Update: President Nicușor Dan has appointed new presidential advisers, state counselors, and honorary advisers who will begin their duties in October and November 2025, the Presidential Administration said on Monday, October 6.

The appointments include Marius Lazurca as presidential adviser for foreign policy, Valentin Naumescu for European affairs, Ludovic Orban for domestic policy, and Andreea Miu, who will head the General Secretariat of the Presidential Administration from November 1. Other advisers include Cosmin Soare for constitutional affairs, Alexandru Ciurea for legal issues, and Diana Iancu for public communication.

Initial story: Diplomat Marius Lazurcă and lawyer Cosmin Soare Filatov are among those expected to be appointed presidential advisors by Romanian president Nicușor Dan this week, according to G4media.ro. President Dan has been frequently criticized for delaying the appointment of his own advisers.

Marius Lazurcă, the diplomat whom president Nicușor Dan reportedly proposed to the coalition leaders for the head of the foreign intelligence services SIE, was recalled from the post of ambassador to Mexico, according to a decree published in the Official Gazette.

The ruling coalition’s leaders, as well as part of the civic organisations, have questioned president Dan’s prospective proposals.

Among the others reportedly considered by president Dan for adviser positions is former prime minister Ludovic Orban, who supported Elena Lasconi and Nicușor Dan in the 2024-2025 presidential campaigns.

Another name being floated is diplomat and international relations professor Valentin Naumescu, from Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca.

Another proposed adviser would be Toader Paleologu, but it is not yet clear whether he has accepted or not.

At the same time, Cristian Diaconescu (presidential advisor - Department of National Security - Coordinator of the Chancellery of the president of Romania) and Luminița Odobescu (presidential advisor - Department of European Affairs) will leave their positions next month.

