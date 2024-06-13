Romanian president, Martin Schulz discuss new EU political configuration, geopolitical situation during meeting in Bucharest

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis welcomed Martin Schulz, president of the Friedrich-Ebert Foundation and the former head of the European Parliament, to the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest on June 12. The two discussed various topics of interest, including the new political configuration in the European Union and the geopolitical situation.

“In the context of the recent elections for the European Parliament, the meeting represented an opportunity for an analysis of the new political configuration of the European Union and its priorities for the next legislature,” reads the statement from the Romanian Presidential Administration.

Klaus Iohannis emphasized “the importance of unity and cohesion at the European level” amid the growing influence of extremist forces, but also the need to set up new measures so that the European project can better respond to “the needs of citizens" and adapt to "current and future challenges.”

During the discussions, aspects regarding the geopolitical situation in the region and globally were also addressed, including the developments of the conflict in Ukraine and how the European Union will be able to strengthen its influence and competitiveness at the global level. Iohannis emphasized that Romania will remain a factor of stability and balance in the region and Europe.

The Romania-Germany cooperation was also on the agenda, including “the important role of interpersonal relations for the development of Romanian-German relations,” with a focus on the important contribution of the German minority in Romania and the Romanian community in Germany.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)