Romanian president to debate future of Europe with MEPs later this month

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis will participate on October 23 to the Future of Europe debate in the European Parliament headquarters in Strasbourg, local Mediafax reported, citing the European Parliament’s program posted on the institution’s website.

Sources told the local publication that Iohannis would hold in October a speech on the future of the European Union in the plenary session of the European Parliament.

In the context of the United Kingdom’s decision to leave the European Union, the EU launched a profound reflection on the Future of Europe. Thus, since the beginning of 2018, the European Parliament has been organising plenary debates on the ‘Future of Europe’ with heads of state or government.

Irina Marica, [email protected]