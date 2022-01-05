Profile picture for user andreich
Politics

Romanian President sets up committee to fight climate change

05 January 2022
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has decided to set up a working group on the topic of climate change at the level of the Presidential Administration to elaborate "a framework for an integrated approach to climate change in our country."

It will operate under the slogan of "Fighting Climate Change: An Integrated Approach."

According to the Presidential Administration, "this initiative is part of the Romanian President's commitment to getting involved in the national effort to combat climate change and to strengthen the policies applicable to this field."

The working group will bring together national and international experts, prestigious members of the academic community in the country and abroad, representatives of public institutions, the environmental, financial and economic NGOs, "with solid experience in climate change."

The Presidential Administration states that the first objective of the working group is to develop "a framework for an integrated approach to climate change in our country." Thus, a series of key priorities for Romania in combating climate change, in the medium and long term, will be identified.

The results of the consultations in the working group will be constantly presented to the public and submitted to the Government in order to contribute to the substantiation of the national strategies and plans on climate change, which must be finalized by the Government in the period 2022-2023.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

