NATO firmly condemns Russia for violating Romanian, Polish airspace

Ambassadors of NATO member countries met on Wednesday, August 12, in a session in Brussels to discuss the recent violations of the airspace in Poland and Romania, as well as the recent drone incidents.

The representatives “reiterated that Russia bears full responsibility for the airspace violations, which are dangerous and unacceptable, and demonstrate Russia’s increasing tolerance for risk.”

They also highlighted efforts to shore up NATO defenses in response to these new threats. “NATO continues to strengthen its integrated air and missile defenses across the Alliance, and Allies underlined the actions they have taken to bolster defenses on the eastern flank, from the Baltic to the Black Sea. NATO stands ready to deter and defend against any aggression,” the statement also mentioned.

At the same meeting, NATO members reaffirmed their full support for Ukraine in defending its freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as in achieving peace, while also specifying that “Russia’s irresponsible acts” will not deter them from their enduring commitment to Ukraine, especially as this commitment contributes to their own security.

In recent weeks, intelligence services from several member states have warned that Moscow could launch strikes against eastern states to test NATO’s reaction.

So far, Russian drones have infringed on Romanian airspace numerous times since the start of the war in Ukraine. Most recently, five drones were tracked nearing Romanian territory on the night of Wednesday, August 12, to Thursday, August 13, around 1 AM. One drone briefly entered Romanian airspace in Tulcea County but then exited and headed to Ukraine. Shortly after, explosions were reported. Another drone was detected in Romanian airspace around 9 AM. Two F-16 aircraft of the Romanian Air Force were scrambled to monitor the situation on both occasions, according to official sources.

At the end of July, a Russian ballistic missile fell approximately 60 km from Lublin (eastern Poland), which prompted the government in Warsaw to send a letter of protest to the Russian ambassador.

Also at the end of July, Romania summoned the Russian ambassador to Bucharest and expelled a Russian diplomat to protest against the violation of its airspace by Russian drones. Three Russian drones were shot down on Romanian territory on July 24-26, of which the first came within 80 km of Bucharest – after another Russian drone hit a block of apartments in Galati last month. Following the Galati incident, Romania closed Russia’s consulate in Constanta.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Banol2007|Dreamstime.com)