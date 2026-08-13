Romania’s Transgaz takes EUR 300 mln investment loan from Banca Transilvania

Banca Transilvania is supporting one of the most significant investments in Romania’s energy infrastructure by providing EUR 300 million in financing to Transgaz.

This marks the largest bilateral financing provided by Banca Transilvania to the energy sector, Transgaz said in a note to investors.

The financing is intended for the development and modernization of the national natural gas transport infrastructure, in a context in which energy security, regional interconnection and infrastructure resilience have become strategic priorities for Romania and Europe, according to a joint statement from the two entities

“Transgaz’s 2026–2035 National Natural Gas Transmission System Development Plan includes strategic investment projects, supported by the Romanian Government, aimed at developing, modernizing, and interconnecting the National Transmission System as well as integrating the natural gas extracted from the Black Sea into the national energy system,” Ion Sterian, CEO of Transgaz, said.

(Photo left to right: Ömer Tetik, GM of Banca Transilvania & Ion Sterian, GM of Transgaz)

iulian@romania-insider.com