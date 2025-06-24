Romanians are among most pro-Trump Europeans, survey shows

Six months into Donald Trump's second mandate as president of the United States, Romanian citizens are among the most pro-Trump Europeans. Most believe that his presidency is a good thing both for the country and for world peace.

According to an opinion poll conducted in 12 European countries by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), 41% of Romanians say that Trump's election is a good thing for world peace, while 21% believe it is a bad thing, and 38% think it is neither. They are followed at a significant distance by Hungarians (33% consider Trump's election a good thing), Poles (23%), French (22%), and Italians (21%).

Romanians also rank first in terms of the belief that Donald Trump as president of the United States is a good choice for their country, followed again by Hungarians (29%) and Poles (25%), according to the same survey published on Monday, June 24. On the other hand, 22% of Romanians think it is a bad thing, while 48% say it is neither.

Moreover, one-third of Romanians (33%), like the Poles, state that Trump's election is a good thing for American citizens, being surpassed only by Hungarians (36%) and Estonians (34%).

Romania and Hungary stand out from the rest of the countries included in the survey, where the predominant opinion among citizens is that Trump's election is a bad thing for American citizens, for their own countries, and for world peace, the study notes. Absolute majorities in half of the countries – Denmark, Germany, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom – have a negative opinion of Trump regarding all three aspects.

Nevertheless, a trend has emerged against the US president. "Europeans everywhere, even in more Trump-sympathetic Hungary and Romania, have become more pessimistic about his presidency since his election win. Compared with the poll ECFR conducted in November 2024, there has been a generalized move in this direction," the surveyors say.

The survey was conducted in 12 European countries (Denmark, Switzerland, Estonia, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Hungary), with approximately 1,000 people interviewed in each country in the second half of May. The European Council on Foreign Relations commissioned the survey to several well-known surveying institutes, such as Datapraxis, YouGov, and Norstat.

