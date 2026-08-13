Romanian swimmer David Popovici earns third consecutive European title in 100m freestyle

Romanian swimmer David Popovici has won the 100m freestyle race at the European Aquatics Championships in Paris, his third consecutive European title in this event after wins in Rome (2022) and Belgrade (2024).

The 21-year-old world and Olympic champion clocked in a time of 46.56, a new championship record, 0.16 off the record he had set in the semifinals.

Egor Kornev, a swimmer from Russia who competes internationally as a Neutral Athlete B (NAB), came in second with 46.74. The bronze medal went to Hungary’s Olympic 100m butterfly champion Kristof Milak, who finished the race in 46.87.

Popovici described the race as “very, very close.” “The times were faster than those recorded at almost any previous edition of the Olympic Games. I’m happy that European swimming has reached such a high level, and congratulations to all my opponents because we all pushed extremely hard. I’m happy that I managed to defend my title. In general, it’s a little easier to chase a title than to defend one, so I’m all the prouder of myself for defending this title,” he said, quoted by Euronews.

He will compete next in the 200m freestyle event on August 13.

Also at the European Aquatics Championships, Romanian swimmers Denis Popescu and Vlad Mihalache reached the 100m butterfly semifinals.

(Photo: Colette Rochefort/ Inquam Photos)

simona@romania-insider.com