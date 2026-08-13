Romania’s Cernavoda nuclear power plant shuts down

Romania’s nuclear group Nuclearelectrica (BVB: SNN) announced that, on the morning of August 13, 2026, it began procedures for the controlled shutdown of Unit 2 at the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant.

The shutdown procedure of Unit 2 at Cernavodă began at 8:00 AM, according to data consulted by Economica.net.

The power will gradually decrease and from 11:00 AM the nuclear unit will be disconnected from the national power grid.

The national energy system will operate indefinitely without nuclear energy, given that Unit 1 of the Cernavodă nuclear power plant was shut down on July 28.

Both reactors had to be shut down because the low flow of the Danube no longer allows the reactors to cool down. The maneuvres in the Bala arm area to direct part of the flow to the Old Danube arm and, implicitly, to the nuclear power plant did not give the expected results, and Nuclearelectrica announced on August 11 that a controlled shutdown of Unit 2 is also likely.

The two units together provide nearly 20% of the national electricity consumption from the grid and are the largest generating units in Romania, with 680 MW each. No date has been announced for restarting, as it all depends on the flow of the Danube.

Nuclearelectrica has activated the force majeure clause, which allows it to no longer comply with its electricity sales contracts.

(Photo: Nuclearelectrica.ro)

iulian@romania-insider.com