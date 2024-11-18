Romanian president gives speech to German parliament, meets with PM and president

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis was on a visit to Berlin from November 15 to 18 to signal the strong ties between Romania and Germany with a speech in the German Bundestag. He also met German chancellor Olaf Scholz and president Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

During his speech, the Romanian president said that the friendship between the two states has “never been closer and stronger than it is now.”

Since the fall of communism, Romania and Germany saw “an upward dynamic reflected in a dialogue based on trust and shared values. The relations between our countries are at a historic peak politically, economically, culturally, and, most importantly, interpersonally,” said Iohannis, an ethnic German and native German speaker.

His speech was also meant to mark the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of War and Dictatorship. The president argued that present challenges are an opportunity to reflect on the past.

“Borders, ethnicities, and cultures fade when we pause to remember the sacrifices of those who gave their lives in the past for our freedom, rights, and dignity. Once again, we realize how much we share as Europeans and how much we can build together in a free and democratic Europe,” he said.

For Iohannis, properly understanding the past is the duty of younger generations.

“In Romania, too, we are making serious efforts for young people to learn in schools about the mistakes of the past and to be aware of them, so as not to repeat them,” he added.

The Romanian leader reminded that 2024 marks 80 years since the Normandy Landing and 35 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Shifting to more current topics, Klaus Iohannis said that the Romanian nation “as a whole has always naturally oriented towards the Western values represented today by the European Union and NATO,” and that Romania’s pro-West path caused reactions from non-democratic states. He proclaimed Romania’s continued support for Ukraine and a just and lasting peace.

In talks with chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Romanian president tackled issues related to economic relations, stimulating investments, and strengthening cooperation in the fields of European affairs and security. The two officials noted that Germany is Romania’s main trading partner and second-largest investor.

President Klaus Iohannis also emphasized that Romania fulfills its role as a guarantor of security at the EU’s external border and that full Schengen membership will strengthen this area. Chancellor Scholz, in turn, reassured Romania of Germany's support for its full accession to the Schengen Area as soon as possible.

The discussion also covered enhancing military cooperation and NATO’s deterrence capabilities, including Germany’s support for strengthening Romania’s air defense.

The Romanian president also met with German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue Palace during his official visit to Berlin. The discussions focused on Romanian-German cooperation, the interpersonal dimension of this relationship, the development of political dialogue and economic ties, the deepening of collaboration at the EU level, including the strengthening of European security, as well as priority topics on the international agenda.

The two heads of state encouraged the development of economic cooperation and bilateral investments, with Germany being, for many years, Romania’s leading trading partner and the second-largest investor in the Romanian economy.

The security of the European continent was another important topic of dialogue. President Klaus Iohannis thanked his German counterpart for Germany’s significant contribution to ensuring Romania's security and strengthening NATO’s Eastern Flank.

Iohannis also met with other German officials and political leaders during his visit.

