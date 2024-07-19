Romanian politicians congratulate Ursula von der Leyen after her re-election as head of the European Commission

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu and president of the Senate Nicolae Ciucă, leaders of the two parties forming the governing coalition, congratulated Ursula von der Leyen after she was reconfirmed as president of the European Commission.

The Liberal (PNL) leader Nicolae Ciucă expressed his eagerness to continue working together, ensuring Romania's rightful place in Schengen and a prosperous future for all Europeans.

"Congratulations, Ursula von der Leyen, on your re-election as president of the European Commission. Your leadership is essential for a stronger and more united Europe. We look forward to continuing our work, securing Romania's rightful place in Schengen and a prosperous future for all Europeans," stated Ciucă.

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, head of the governing Social Democratic Party (PSD), also congratulated the reconfirmed head of the European Commission.

“My congratulations to Ursula von der Leyen for her re-election as president of the European Commission for the next 5 years. The Romanian government will remain actively engaged with future EU Commission to work on our common priorities, for our citizens and the European Union,” he said on X.

The new European Parliament decided to grant Ursula von der Leyen another five-year mandate as head of the European Commission. 401 Members voted in favor, 284 against, and 15 abstained, representing a strengthened majority compared to the vote for her first mandate.

Ahead of the vote, far-right Romanian MEP Diana Șoșoacă was thrown out of the session of the European Parliament for speaking out of turn. Other far-right Romanian MEPs, part of the AUR party, declared that they voted against Ursula von der Leyen.

