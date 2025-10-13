Several Romanian politicians among most absent members of the European Parliament

Since the start of their mandate in 2024, several Romanian members of the European Parliament have gathered a significant number of absences. At the top of the absentee list published by Digi24 are Social Democrats Gabriela Firea and Gheorghe Cârciu, followed by Liberal Dan Motreanu and Cristian Terheș, elected on the AUR lists.

The current European Parliament began operating on July 16, 2024, with the first plenary session. Since then, there have been 65 sessions, and many Romanian representatives have missed more than 40% of them, according to the attendance lists.

The highest number of absences was recorded by Gabriela Firea, Gheorghe Cârciu, Dan Motreanu, Cristian Terheș, and Claudiu Manda, all of whom missed almost half of the European Parliament sessions from July 2024 to the present: 29, 28, and 26 absences, respectively, out of 65 sessions, according to Digi24.

The ranking continues with Dragoș Benea, Dan Nica, Virgil Popescu, Rareș Bogdan, and Mihai Tudose, all of whom have missed over 20 sessions so far.

Some are repeat offenders. Claudiu Manda had the second-highest number of absences in the 2019–2024 term among all MEPs, being surpassed only by a Greek MEP who did not attend sessions because he was in prison. Rareș Bogdan was also among the most absent MEPs in the previous legislature, ranking 5th in an analysis covering the activity of all MEPs.

Even if they do show up for work, several Romanian MEPs refuse to speak during debates. Gheorghe Cârciu has had no interventions this term, the same as Mircea Hava and Claudiu Manda, Digi24 also reported. The latter was in the same situation at the end of the previous term: zero contributions to plenary debates.

The salary of an MEP is approximately EUR 8,000 net, plus an allowance of around EUR 5,000 per month to cover office expenses. They are also reimbursed for travel expenses and receive a daily allowance of EUR 350 to cover meals, accommodation, and other related costs.

MEPs receive only half of the allowance for office expenses if, at the end of a parliamentary year, it is found that they have attended less than half of the sessions without proper justification.

Romania has sent 33 MEPs to the European Parliament, all chosen on party lists.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gabriela Firea, Dan Motreanu, Chris Terhes, and Gheorghe Carciu on Facebook)