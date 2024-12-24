Romanian police brings man on Most Wanted list back to serve jail sentence

On Monday, December 23, Romanian police brought Nica Robert Florin back to the country. The man convicted of possession of high-risk drugs, bodily harm, and driving under the influence of alcohol, is listed among Romania’s Most Wanted category and was also wanted internationally.

Romanian authorities revealed at the beginning of October that they had indications regarding the location of the alleged former leader of the "Sportivilor" gang. To capture him, they sought the help of Italian police, who arrested him at a Rome airport after he tried to use a fake ID.

"On December 23, 2024, the Romanian Police brought to the country a 46-year-old man from Ilfov, who was internationally wanted for committing the crimes of possession of high-risk drugs, bodily harm, and driving under the influence of alcohol. He was sentenced to 3 years and 8 months, as well as 1 year and 9 months of imprisonment," the Romanian police stated.

According to the same source, the man said to be the former leader of the “Sportivilor” gang in Romania, was brought back from Italy and has been incarcerated to serve the prison sentence as per the enforcement warrant.

