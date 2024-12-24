Justice

Romanian police brings man on Most Wanted list back to serve jail sentence

24 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

On Monday, December 23, Romanian police brought Nica Robert Florin back to the country. The man convicted of possession of high-risk drugs, bodily harm, and driving under the influence of alcohol, is listed among Romania’s Most Wanted category and was also wanted internationally.

Romanian authorities revealed at the beginning of October that they had indications regarding the location of the alleged former leader of the "Sportivilor" gang. To capture him, they sought the help of Italian police, who arrested him at a Rome airport after he tried to use a fake ID.

"On December 23, 2024, the Romanian Police brought to the country a 46-year-old man from Ilfov, who was internationally wanted for committing the crimes of possession of high-risk drugs, bodily harm, and driving under the influence of alcohol. He was sentenced to 3 years and 8 months, as well as 1 year and 9 months of imprisonment," the Romanian police stated. 

According to the same source, the man said to be the former leader of the “Sportivilor” gang in Romania, was brought back from Italy and has been incarcerated to serve the prison sentence as per the enforcement warrant.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Politiaromana.ro)

Normal
Justice

Romanian police brings man on Most Wanted list back to serve jail sentence

24 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

On Monday, December 23, Romanian police brought Nica Robert Florin back to the country. The man convicted of possession of high-risk drugs, bodily harm, and driving under the influence of alcohol, is listed among Romania’s Most Wanted category and was also wanted internationally.

Romanian authorities revealed at the beginning of October that they had indications regarding the location of the alleged former leader of the "Sportivilor" gang. To capture him, they sought the help of Italian police, who arrested him at a Rome airport after he tried to use a fake ID.

"On December 23, 2024, the Romanian Police brought to the country a 46-year-old man from Ilfov, who was internationally wanted for committing the crimes of possession of high-risk drugs, bodily harm, and driving under the influence of alcohol. He was sentenced to 3 years and 8 months, as well as 1 year and 9 months of imprisonment," the Romanian police stated. 

According to the same source, the man said to be the former leader of the “Sportivilor” gang in Romania, was brought back from Italy and has been incarcerated to serve the prison sentence as per the enforcement warrant.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Politiaromana.ro)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

24 December 2024
Events
Live concerts and multimedia shows at New Year’s Eve event in Bucharest’s Titan Park
24 December 2024
Transport
Romania opens new segment of much-awaited Moldova highway
24 December 2024
Society
Detainees in Romania to work on road construction sites under social inclusion initiative
24 December 2024
Politics
Romanian lawmakers endorse new government seen differently by investors and the electorate
24 December 2024
Politics
Bucharest mayor reaffirms presidential candidacy, advocates for change in Romanian politics
23 December 2024
Politics
New Romanian government issues ambitious governance program focused on reducing expenses
23 December 2024
Macro
EC disburses EUR 37 mln to Romania as part of its second Recovery Facility payment request 
23 December 2024
Macro
Romania issued EUR 1.3 bln in state aid between 2019-2023, most to foreign companies