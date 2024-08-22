Romania's PM to announce EU commissioner candidate after meeting von der Leyen today

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu is meeting European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on August 22 to discuss Romania's EU commissioner post and the implementation of the national resilience plan (PNRR).

"After this discussion, I will send the name and the nomination of the future European Commissioner from Romania," said the head of the Executive, quoted by News.ro.

The junior ruling partner, Liberal Party (PNL), complained about his representatives not being involved in the nomination process of the EU commissioner candidate.

"It would have been good to have a discussion in the coalition before [PM Ciolacu has] the discussions in Brussels," said the Liberal Party's spokesperson, Ionut Stroe.

"I hope that the prime minister, once back from Brussels, will rather have the portfolio granted to Romania than the nomination of a commissioner," he added.

Romania has not nominated a candidate for the EU Commissioner post and has not expressed a preference for a specific position, except for a broad orientation towards the directorates with an impact on the economy.

PM Ciolacu is accompanied in his visit to Brussels by the minister of finance, Marcel Boloş, and the minister of investments and European projects, Adrian Câciu.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Malina Norocea)