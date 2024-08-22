Politics

Romania's PM to announce EU commissioner candidate after meeting von der Leyen today

22 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu is meeting European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on August 22 to discuss Romania's EU commissioner post and the implementation of the national resilience plan (PNRR). 

"After this discussion, I will send the name and the nomination of the future European Commissioner from Romania," said the head of the Executive, quoted by News.ro.

The junior ruling partner, Liberal Party (PNL), complained about his representatives not being involved in the nomination process of the EU commissioner candidate. 

"It would have been good to have a discussion in the coalition before [PM Ciolacu has] the discussions in Brussels," said the Liberal Party's spokesperson, Ionut Stroe.

"I hope that the prime minister, once back from Brussels, will rather have the portfolio granted to Romania than the nomination of a commissioner," he added.

Romania has not nominated a candidate for the EU Commissioner post and has not expressed a preference for a specific position, except for a broad orientation towards the directorates with an impact on the economy. 

PM Ciolacu is accompanied in his visit to Brussels by the minister of finance, Marcel Boloş, and the minister of investments and European projects, Adrian Câciu.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Malina Norocea)

Normal
Politics

Romania's PM to announce EU commissioner candidate after meeting von der Leyen today

22 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu is meeting European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on August 22 to discuss Romania's EU commissioner post and the implementation of the national resilience plan (PNRR). 

"After this discussion, I will send the name and the nomination of the future European Commissioner from Romania," said the head of the Executive, quoted by News.ro.

The junior ruling partner, Liberal Party (PNL), complained about his representatives not being involved in the nomination process of the EU commissioner candidate. 

"It would have been good to have a discussion in the coalition before [PM Ciolacu has] the discussions in Brussels," said the Liberal Party's spokesperson, Ionut Stroe.

"I hope that the prime minister, once back from Brussels, will rather have the portfolio granted to Romania than the nomination of a commissioner," he added.

Romania has not nominated a candidate for the EU Commissioner post and has not expressed a preference for a specific position, except for a broad orientation towards the directorates with an impact on the economy. 

PM Ciolacu is accompanied in his visit to Brussels by the minister of finance, Marcel Boloş, and the minister of investments and European projects, Adrian Câciu.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Malina Norocea)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 August 2024
Administration
Bucharest's Velo Plan targets 'equitable' sharing of public space among all public transport means
22 August 2024
Justice
Andrew and Tristan Tate detained in Romania after house searches in new investigation
22 August 2024
Energy
Nofar gets EUR 110 mln financing from EBRD and Raiffeisen for 330MW PV parks in Romania
21 August 2024
Justice
House searches targeting Tate brothers carried out in Bucharest, Ilfov amid new investigation
21 August 2024
Transport
Romania’s Tarom extends suspension of flights to Beirut until September 2
21 August 2024
Defense
NATO moves LANZA LTR-25 air defence radar from Italy to Romania
21 August 2024
Tech
Luxembourg's WebPros takes over Romanian social media management firm SocialBee
21 August 2024
Agriculture
Drought cut Romanian farmers’ revenues by EUR 1.5 bln-1.8 bln