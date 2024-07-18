The government has launched the campaign "Qualify Romania," encouraging all Romanian citizens with a valid US visa to apply for its renewal so that Romania can qualify for the Visa Waiver program.

The US Visa Waiver allows non-US citizens to go to the United States without travel visas.

Romania aims to meet the technical criteria for joining the Visa Waiver Program by September 30, 2024, when the American fiscal year 2024 ends. These criteria include a refusal rate below 3% for B1/B2 type US visas – business and tourism visas granted to Romanian citizens during the fiscal year 2024.

The executive has prepared a dedicated website explaining the steps to renew the visa.

"There is a huge opportunity, valid until September 30, so I urge all Romanian citizens who have a valid B1 or B2 visa and those who have had such a visa to apply for its renewal. This way, we will achieve that refusal rate of a maximum of 3%, and I am convinced that by mobilizing as many Romanians as possible in this campaign, we will travel to the United States without visas starting next year," stated prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, cited by Profit.ro.

The government will subsidize the cost of the visa for public officials and other public sector employees.

The Romanian government previously decided that US citizens will no longer need a long-stay visa for Romania. Exemptions also apply to Canadians and Japanese citizens.

(Photo source: Kuprevich | Dreamstime.com)