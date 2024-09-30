Romanians abroad

Romanian recognized as one of the most influential under-30 leaders in Italian politics

30 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Claudiu Stanasel, Vice President of the Municipal Council of Prato, was awarded recognition as one of the most influential under-30 leaders in Italian politics.

The ceremony, organized by the newspaper “L'Espresso” and the “La Giovane Roma” Association, celebrated emerging people in Italian politics, including Stanasel, the only foreign citizen to receive this recognition. 

The event was attended by notable institutional figures, including the Mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, and the Minister of Public Education, Giuseppe Valditara, as well as prominent national politicians such as Rita Dalla Chiesa, Francesco Rutelli, and Pier Ferdinando Casini. In a packed hall, dozens of journalists from national and international media followed the event with keen interest, emphasizing the importance of the recognition for young political leaders in Italy.

The initiative, which saw the participation of young individuals from across the country, aims to highlight the crucial role of new generations in shaping the future of Italy. The awardees distinguished themselves through their commitment in institutions, political parties, and the associative world, embodying hope for political and cultural renewal. 

In one article published on L'Espresso, Claudiu Stanasel was named “the only Romanian citizen in Italy holding an institutional position in a major Italian municipality," underscoring his role as Vice President of the Municipal Council of Prato and Group Leader of the League.

The article portrays him as an example of integration and leadership at the national level, capable of representing both the Italian and Romanian communities in his political and institutional activities. 

"Being the only foreign citizen among Italy’s most influential young people is a recognition that goes beyond my political commitment: it is a testament to the value of inclusion and the contribution that the Romanian community continues to bring to Italian society,” said Claudiu Stanasel, cited in the press release.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Claudiu Stanasel)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Romanians abroad

Romanian recognized as one of the most influential under-30 leaders in Italian politics

30 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Claudiu Stanasel, Vice President of the Municipal Council of Prato, was awarded recognition as one of the most influential under-30 leaders in Italian politics.

The ceremony, organized by the newspaper “L'Espresso” and the “La Giovane Roma” Association, celebrated emerging people in Italian politics, including Stanasel, the only foreign citizen to receive this recognition. 

The event was attended by notable institutional figures, including the Mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, and the Minister of Public Education, Giuseppe Valditara, as well as prominent national politicians such as Rita Dalla Chiesa, Francesco Rutelli, and Pier Ferdinando Casini. In a packed hall, dozens of journalists from national and international media followed the event with keen interest, emphasizing the importance of the recognition for young political leaders in Italy.

The initiative, which saw the participation of young individuals from across the country, aims to highlight the crucial role of new generations in shaping the future of Italy. The awardees distinguished themselves through their commitment in institutions, political parties, and the associative world, embodying hope for political and cultural renewal. 

In one article published on L'Espresso, Claudiu Stanasel was named “the only Romanian citizen in Italy holding an institutional position in a major Italian municipality," underscoring his role as Vice President of the Municipal Council of Prato and Group Leader of the League.

The article portrays him as an example of integration and leadership at the national level, capable of representing both the Italian and Romanian communities in his political and institutional activities. 

"Being the only foreign citizen among Italy’s most influential young people is a recognition that goes beyond my political commitment: it is a testament to the value of inclusion and the contribution that the Romanian community continues to bring to Italian society,” said Claudiu Stanasel, cited in the press release.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Claudiu Stanasel)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 September 2024
Transport
Fresh snow falls on Romania's Transfăgărășan and Transalpina mountain roads
30 September 2024
Energy
OMV Petrom acquires PV projects in Romania from Danish Jantzen Renewables
30 September 2024
Transport
Romania signs contract for new bridge over Prut River towards Moldova
30 September 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania initiates green Samurai bond to be completed on October 2
30 September 2024
Interviews
Green registry for Bucharest's Kiseleff Park shows use of smart tools in green space maintenance
27 September 2024
Justice
Russia opens criminal case against Romanian journalist after Kursk report
27 September 2024
Transport
Damen builds two fully electric ferries for the city of Toronto at its shipyard in Romania
27 September 2024
Defense
Russian drone enters Romanian airspace during attack on Ukrainian city