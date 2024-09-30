Romanian recognized as one of the most influential under-30 leaders in Italian politics

Claudiu Stanasel, Vice President of the Municipal Council of Prato, was awarded recognition as one of the most influential under-30 leaders in Italian politics.

The ceremony, organized by the newspaper “L'Espresso” and the “La Giovane Roma” Association, celebrated emerging people in Italian politics, including Stanasel, the only foreign citizen to receive this recognition.

The event was attended by notable institutional figures, including the Mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, and the Minister of Public Education, Giuseppe Valditara, as well as prominent national politicians such as Rita Dalla Chiesa, Francesco Rutelli, and Pier Ferdinando Casini. In a packed hall, dozens of journalists from national and international media followed the event with keen interest, emphasizing the importance of the recognition for young political leaders in Italy.

The initiative, which saw the participation of young individuals from across the country, aims to highlight the crucial role of new generations in shaping the future of Italy. The awardees distinguished themselves through their commitment in institutions, political parties, and the associative world, embodying hope for political and cultural renewal.

In one article published on L'Espresso, Claudiu Stanasel was named “the only Romanian citizen in Italy holding an institutional position in a major Italian municipality," underscoring his role as Vice President of the Municipal Council of Prato and Group Leader of the League.

The article portrays him as an example of integration and leadership at the national level, capable of representing both the Italian and Romanian communities in his political and institutional activities.

"Being the only foreign citizen among Italy’s most influential young people is a recognition that goes beyond my political commitment: it is a testament to the value of inclusion and the contribution that the Romanian community continues to bring to Italian society,” said Claudiu Stanasel, cited in the press release.

(Photo source: Claudiu Stanasel)