Romanian violinist Diana Jipa and pianist Ștefan Doniga embark on a world tour on six continents

Romanian violinist Diana Jipa and pianist Ștefan Doniga will go on a special world tour this fall, scheduled to last less than 30 days and cover six continents - a first for Romanian music, according to the organizers. The repertoire includes works by George Enescu, Anton Pann/Ioan Dobrinescu, Walter Mihail Klepper, Dinu Lipatti, Béla Bartók, and more.

The tour includes concerts in Brussels, Pretoria, Cebu, Auckland, New York, and Lima between September 7 and October 1.

The Freedom Road/Drumul Libertății project is promoted as “a symbolic exploration of freedom through art,” representing a tribute to the 35th anniversary of the Romanian Revolution.

“We wanted to create a project that would combine several of our shared passions: Romanian music, the desire to travel as far as possible, to explore new musical territories, and the joy of an intense work rhythm. Together with Ștefan Doniga, I already experienced last year what it means to actually make a musical tour of the world, and, because then we only stopped on 4 continents, we promised that we would go even further,” said Diana Jipa.

The tour will kick off in Brussels (Belgium, Europe) on September 7 and continue with concerts in Pretoria (South Africa, the African continent) on September 12, Cebu (Philippines, Asia) on September 17, Auckland (New Zealand, Oceania) on September 21, New York (the US, North America) on September 29, and Lima (Peru, South America) on October 1.

(Photo source: the organizers)