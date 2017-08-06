Romanian music: ‘Who you are’ by Mihail

Mihail Sandu, by his stage name simply Mihail, is a Russian singer, but his recent songs are a combination of Romanian and English.

He has become well known in Romania with the song ‘Ma ucide ea’ (in translation, ‘She kills me’) back in 2016. His most recent song, ‘Who you are’, is mainly in English and takes it all up a notch.

The lyrics try to uncover that moment in life when you try to re-discover who you are, and what have you become, and revealing your true self to others. The song is catchy, a balance between a little commercial, yet unexpected sound, and a deeper message. The low key beat catches on slowly. Mihail also has a beautiful, versatile voice, which adds to it.

The black and white video has the singer dancing on a platform floating on a lake surrounded by mountains. His free dance moves seem natural and lacking any planning.

This song has been on heavy rotation with us, a beautiful summer soundtrack.

