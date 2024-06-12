Romanian AI model among finalists of the world's first beauty pageant for AI-generated women

Aiyana Rainbow, a model designed by a team from Romania, is among the finalists of the world's first beauty pageant for AI-generated women.

A total of 1,500 AI creators from countries such as the USA, India, Japan, South Korea, and Portugal entered the competition.

The 10 finalists were chosen by a jury consisting of AI model creators Aitana Lopez and Emily Pellegrini based on three criteria: realism, technology, and "social influence."

"Aiyana is a voice for LGBT acceptance, promoting love and diversity in all its forms. She embodies inclusion, advocating for equality and understanding. Aiyana represents a world where every voice is heard and valued, fostering empathy and respect for all," explains the AI creators of the contestant from Romania.

The selected models will compete in June for the top 3 spots in a ceremony generated by Artificial Intelligence, a world first. The creator of the winning Miss AI will receive a total prize of USD 13,000.

The other finalists can be seen on the official website of the competition.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aiyana Rainbow on Instagram)