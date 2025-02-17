Romanian foreign minister: NATO eastern flank states must participate on Ukraine peace discussions

Romania’s foreign minister, Emil Hurezeanu, argued during a meeting at the Munich Security Conference on Sunday, February 16, that NATO eastern flank states must participate in discussions on all aspects that guarantee a just solution to the war in Ukraine.

Hurezeanu made the statements during a meeting with counterparts present at the Munich Security Conference and with the head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas. He argued that a just peace in Ukraine impacts regional and European security on a broader scale.

The exchange of views at the meeting focused on the European perspective regarding the US proposals for resolving the war in Ukraine and the necessity of transatlantic unity. The discussions highlighted the imperative of European unity in continuing support for Ukraine, with an emphasis on the need for a just and lasting peace.

"We not only share the longest border with Ukraine, but we have also facilitated the transfer of over one million refugees, transported between 50 and 60 million tons of Ukrainian grain each harvest season through our ports, and trained 16 Ukrainian pilots. We have provided Ukraine with one of our four Patriot batteries - 25% of our most modern missile defense system. We are one of the countries that honor agreements and treaties. We are also a European country that has shared a community of destiny with the United States since the Romanian Revolution,” said minister Hurezeanu in an interview with Calea Europeană.

The head of Romanian diplomacy stressed the need to continue support for Ukraine at all levels, highlighting the stakes of EU action and a unified vision, according to the MAE. Additionally, according to the cited source, Emil Hurezeanu recalled the "indisputable benefits of the transatlantic partnership and the need to continue this strategic cooperation."

Furthermore, the Romanian official held a meeting with the President of the Atlantic Council, Frederick Kempe, during which they discussed European security, global trends, and how partners guided by common values and interests can ensure a rules-based international order.

On Saturday, February 15, Hurezeanu met with US senators Jeanne Shaheen, James Risch, and Christopher A. Coons. The main topics of discussion included the security situation in the Black Sea region and ways to leverage the Romania-US Strategic Partnership to strengthen economic cooperation, with a focus on the energy sector, continued support for Ukraine, and involvement in the reconstruction process.

Emil Hurezeanu also attended a meeting organized by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani, on combating illegal migration. The foreign minister reaffirmed Romania’s continuous attention to the evolution of migration flows and highlighted that managing the external dimension of migration.

The head of Romanian diplomacy also participated in a discussion on perspectives regarding the war of aggression launched by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation and Yalta European Strategy. The talks underscored the necessity of a just and lasting peace based on the UN Charter and the principles of international law, as well as the need for strong and credible security guarantees for Ukraine.

The Romanian official also met with counterparts from the Netherlands, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, and with officials from Jordan, India, Serbia, and the Philippines.

During the same conference in Munich, US vice president JD Vance criticized Romania's decision to annul its presidential elections last December. Vance argued that the top court's ruling was based on "flimsy suspicions of an intelligence agency and enormous pressure from its continental neighbors."

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Virgil Simionescu)