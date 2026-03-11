Defense

Romanian military pilot drowns while trying to save dog

11 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A Romanian aviator, Captain Octavian Palferenț, died on Tuesday, March 10, at Borcea Air Base. He drowned while trying to save a dog that had fallen into a water basin inside the unit, according to the Ministry of National Defense.

The pilot, aged 30, was on a mission to the 86th Air Base “Lieutenant Aviator Gheorghe Mociorniță,” when he noticed the dog had fallen into the water basin. He attempted to rescue the animal, but lost his life.

Palferenț was married and had no children.

“According to preliminary data, the officer intervened to save a dog that had fallen into a water basin inside the unit. The serviceman was pulled from the water by a nearby colleague, and base personnel immediately initiated first-aid measures until the Emergency Service crew arrived. Unfortunately, despite the efforts made, his life could not be saved,” the ministry said on Facebook.

Authorities have opened an investigation to determine exactly how the incident occurred.

The leadership of the Ministry of National Defense and colleagues from the Romanian Air Force sent messages of condolences to the family.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ministerul Apararii Nationale, Romania on Facebook)

Normal
Defense

Romanian military pilot drowns while trying to save dog

11 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A Romanian aviator, Captain Octavian Palferenț, died on Tuesday, March 10, at Borcea Air Base. He drowned while trying to save a dog that had fallen into a water basin inside the unit, according to the Ministry of National Defense.

The pilot, aged 30, was on a mission to the 86th Air Base “Lieutenant Aviator Gheorghe Mociorniță,” when he noticed the dog had fallen into the water basin. He attempted to rescue the animal, but lost his life.

Palferenț was married and had no children.

“According to preliminary data, the officer intervened to save a dog that had fallen into a water basin inside the unit. The serviceman was pulled from the water by a nearby colleague, and base personnel immediately initiated first-aid measures until the Emergency Service crew arrived. Unfortunately, despite the efforts made, his life could not be saved,” the ministry said on Facebook.

Authorities have opened an investigation to determine exactly how the incident occurred.

The leadership of the Ministry of National Defense and colleagues from the Romanian Air Force sent messages of condolences to the family.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ministerul Apararii Nationale, Romania on Facebook)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 March 2026
Energy
Romania to nearly triple its nuclear energy production in the next 10 years, minister says
11 March 2026
Defense
Romania to host US refueling aircraft and military equipment, president says after Defense Council meeting
11 March 2026
Transport
Romanian carmaker Dacia unveils Striker model to lead offensive on C segment
11 March 2026
Transport
Bucharest airports lift restrictions for liquids, aerosols and gels in hand luggage
11 March 2026
Startup
Social enterprise accelerator targets initiatives along Romania’s Via Transilvanica trail
11 March 2026
People
Six Romanians in Forbes’ 2026 list of the richest people in the world
11 March 2026
Business
Schwarz Group talks production and export opportunities with Romanian PM
11 March 2026
M&A
Raiffeisen close to taking over Romanian BBVA unit for EUR 550 mln