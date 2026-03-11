A Romanian aviator, Captain Octavian Palferenț, died on Tuesday, March 10, at Borcea Air Base. He drowned while trying to save a dog that had fallen into a water basin inside the unit, according to the Ministry of National Defense.

The pilot, aged 30, was on a mission to the 86th Air Base “Lieutenant Aviator Gheorghe Mociorniță,” when he noticed the dog had fallen into the water basin. He attempted to rescue the animal, but lost his life.

Palferenț was married and had no children.

“According to preliminary data, the officer intervened to save a dog that had fallen into a water basin inside the unit. The serviceman was pulled from the water by a nearby colleague, and base personnel immediately initiated first-aid measures until the Emergency Service crew arrived. Unfortunately, despite the efforts made, his life could not be saved,” the ministry said on Facebook.

Authorities have opened an investigation to determine exactly how the incident occurred.

The leadership of the Ministry of National Defense and colleagues from the Romanian Air Force sent messages of condolences to the family.

