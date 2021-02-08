Lucky player wins Romanian Lottery's big prize of EUR 1.72 mln

The big prize of the Romanian Lottery's 6/49 game was won on Sunday, February 7.

The winning ticket, which brought over EUR 1.72 million to the lucky player, was played at an agency in Bucharest's District 3 and cost RON 18.5 (some EUR 3.7), News.ro reported.

This is the first time this year when the big lottery prize is won in Romania. Previously, a Romanian won some EUR 1.4 million in early December 2020.

Under the Lottery Organization and Administration Regulations, the winner has 90 days from the date of the draw to claim the prize.

(Photo source: Facebook/Loteria Romana)