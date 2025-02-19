Justice

Romanian gets life sentence in Texas for skimming

19 February 2025

A 25-year-old Romanian man has been sentenced to life in prison in Texas after being found guilty of credit card skimming. 

According to Judge Austin Reeve Jackson, the defendant stole more than USD 280,000 from residents of Smith County in a single weekend, prompting the court to impose a harsh penalty due to the severe impact of his actions, Digi24 reported. 

During the sentencing hearing, multiple victims testified about the devastating consequences of losing their savings. 

Judge Jackson emphasized that the defendant's crimes left families unable to pay rent or buy food, describing the situation as unforgivable. 

"Parents testified that they could no longer do things with their children because their money suddenly vanished," the judge stated. 

Authorities highlighted the involvement of Romanian organized crime in financial fraud. Captain Jeff Roberts from the Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center noted that the majority of skimming cases in the region are linked to Romanian criminal networks.

(Photo source: LariBat/Dreamstime.com)

