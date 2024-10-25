Romanian leaders, state officials mark Armed Forces Day

Romania celebrates its armed forces on October 25 each year, and this year top Romanian politicians and state officials participated in a ceremony in Bucharest to mark the event.

President Klaus Iohannis, who participated in the military ceremony organized at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Carol I Park, held a speech emphasizing that the Army is the main pillar of the national defense system. He also argued that the Army must continue to benefit from financial backing of above 2% of GDP, one of Romania’s NATO commitments.

“We are also celebrating 80 years since the liberation of the last piece of Romanian land on the western border, an event of major significance for the affirmation of Romania’s independence and sovereignty. For fulfilling this fundamental role and for all the activities carried out in the service of the country, we are deeply grateful to our active, reserve, and retired military personnel, as well as the civilian personnel within the Romanian Army," said Iohannis.

He also stated that Romania’s investments in its security must go to the national defense industry as the process of revitalizing the strategic sector progresses.

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, in turn, attended the ceremony and said that the pace of the Army modernization process must be accelerated, equipping it with state-of-the-art weapons systems. He also echoed the president in stating that the armed forces should receive 2.5% of GDP in financing.

Ciolacu stressed that Romania will not be drawn into the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and that the country’s NATO membership ensures its security. At the same, he said Romania will continue to support Ukraine in defending its independence and sovereignty, as this support is "vital to ensure peace" in Romania itself.

Furthermore, Romania will support the Republic of Moldova "with all its strength" to maintain its pro-European orientation.

"These are two anchors that we will strengthen against Russia's attempts to destabilize the region, both politically and economically," declared Marcel Ciolacu.

Senate president Nicolae Ciucă, a retired general, also in attendance at the ceremony in Bucharest, argued that the day marks sacrifice, but also gratitude.

"Today, perhaps more than ever, we remember that Romania owes a great deal to its soldiers, their capacity for sacrifice, and their love for the country. The prestige of the Romanian Army has been built by those who fought for this nation, who were wounded and who died in battles. At the same time, today we celebrate the spirit of fraternity, of camaraderie that exists in the Romanian Army and among Romanian soldiers,” Ciucă stated, cited by Agerpres.

For Nicolae Ciucă too, the Romanian Army’s NATO membership has meant greater safety for the country, as well as better equipment for its soldiers, and in this context, increasing the defense budget is necessary as an additional investment in national security.

Many Bucharest residents attended the ceremony honoring the heroes at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Carol Park, an event that included a religious service, followed by the swearing-in of military students from the Technical Military Academy of the National Defense University and the Medical Military Institute. Aside from the president, prime minister, and senate president, defense minister Angel Tîlvăr was also in attendance.

The event concluded with an aerial display by aircraft from the Air Force General Staff and the march of the honor guard and students.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)