Romanian is favorite to lead European Public Prosecutor’s Office

Laura Codruta Kovesi, the former chief prosecutor of Romania’s National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) ranked first in the selection procedure for the position of chief prosecutor of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), according to a document shared by Romanian MP Iulian Bulai of the Save Romania Union (USR) on Facebook.

Besides Kovesi, the shortlist includes Frenchman Jean-Francois Bohnert and German Andres Ritter.



“These candidates’ qualifications and experience were ranked highest for the position of European Chief Prosecutor against the selection criteria set out in Article 14(2) of the European Council Regulation (EU) 2017/1939 and in the vacancy notice for the position of European Chief Prosecutor published on 18 December 2018, taking into account the very special nature of the function for which the candidates applied,” the selection committee wrote in its recommendation to the European Parliament.

The selection committee assessed the qualifications and experience of the 24 eligible candidates who submitted their resumes for this position and then interviewed the top 11 candidates on January 30 and 31. The committee sent its shortlist of three candidates to the European Parliament and the EU Council. The European Parliament will select the winner from this shortlist.

The EU prosecutor’s mission will be to tackle fraud against the EU finances. It will have the power to investigate and prosecute crimes affecting the EU’s financial interests. The EPPO will conduct cross-border investigations into fraud involving EU funds of over EUR 10 000, or into cross-border VAT fraud cases involving damage of above EUR 10 million.

Romania’s ex-anticorruption head Kovesi runs for European Prosecutor’s office

The Economist writes about Romania’s “Miss justice”

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)