Romanian investor plans EUR 73 mln basalt wool factory

Local businessman Remus Aurel Benta, a shareholder in the construction materials manufacturer Daw Benta from Mureş and other companies, is planning a basalt wool factory near Târgu-Mureş in central Romania, an investment estimated at EUR 73 million. The project would be partly financed through a Construct Plus grant from the national government.

"50-60% of the basalt wool on the local market is imported from Turkey and Greece. I hope for additional funds for Construct Plus, given that no money has been given so far. We are in ninth place on the list of companies that have submitted projects," entrepreneur Remus Aurel Benta told Ziarul Financiar.

The list of all participants shows the company Energy Connect Resources in ninth place, where the entrepreneur is an indirect shareholder.

However, the Ministry of Economy has not yet made public the list of projects that will receive state aid.

(Photo source: Nosmocom9/Dreamstime.com)