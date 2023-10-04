Finance

Romanian households less inclined to buy state debt

04 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In the context of less attractive yields amid persistent inflation, but also possibly due to the scarcer excess resources, Romanian households purchased much fewer state bonds in the latest Fidelis round – roughly half the amount purchased in the spring.

The RON 299 million (EUR 60 million) raised by the Treasury in this latest Fidelis round accounts for half the RON 614 million round in the spring and is even lower compared to the RON 482 million round carried out in the summer – when it competed with Hidroelectrica IPO, Profit.ro reported.

Falling yields weighed decisively in households’ diminishing appetite.

Compared to the other two rounds this year, the preference for short maturity has increased.

The bonds denominated in local currency pay 6.25% for 1-year maturity and 7.1% for 3-year maturity, while the bonds denominated in euros have coupons of 3.9% (1-year maturity) and 5.3% (5-year).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Iryna Drozd/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Finance

Romanian households less inclined to buy state debt

04 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In the context of less attractive yields amid persistent inflation, but also possibly due to the scarcer excess resources, Romanian households purchased much fewer state bonds in the latest Fidelis round – roughly half the amount purchased in the spring.

The RON 299 million (EUR 60 million) raised by the Treasury in this latest Fidelis round accounts for half the RON 614 million round in the spring and is even lower compared to the RON 482 million round carried out in the summer – when it competed with Hidroelectrica IPO, Profit.ro reported.

Falling yields weighed decisively in households’ diminishing appetite.

Compared to the other two rounds this year, the preference for short maturity has increased.

The bonds denominated in local currency pay 6.25% for 1-year maturity and 7.1% for 3-year maturity, while the bonds denominated in euros have coupons of 3.9% (1-year maturity) and 5.3% (5-year).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Iryna Drozd/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline