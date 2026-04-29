Romanian gymnast Ana-Maria Bărbosu on verge of suspension for failure to meet anti-doping agents

Ana-Maria Bărbosu, one of the most well-known Romanian gymnasts of her generation, is on the verge of being sanctioned by the International Testing Agency because she was not found three times by anti-doping agents to be tested within a 12-month period.

Ana Bărbosu was reportedly not found by Agency representatives once in Romania and twice in the United States, which automatically triggered disciplinary proceedings against her.

Initial information specified that the 19-year-old athlete had already been subjected to a two-year suspension, but the Romanian Gymnastics Federation stated that this is not the case. Instead, on Tuesday, April 28, the Federation said that Bărbosu has been subject to an administrative procedure by the International Testing Agency regarding whereabouts obligations and availability for testing.

“So far, Ana-Maria Bărbosu has not been suspended. The athlete has the right to formulate her defense for each of the three recorded situations, which cumulatively may constitute a Whereabouts Failure,” the body stated, cited by G4Media.

The Romanian Gymnastics Federation is set to challenge the decision, with an appeal being prepared in this case. At the same time, the athlete’s staff reportedly tried to justify the absences, but without success so far. The athlete’s defense involves lawyer Howard Jacobs, known for representing top athletes in international doping cases.

“She will certainly appeal; things will not remain like this. We will discuss it in the Executive Committee, and then Ana will follow the appeal procedures. That’s what I believe, at least. I will contact Ana shortly to see how she views the issue. We didn’t want to believe it, honestly; procedurally, we knew things were heading toward suspension, but not so harsh and direct. We expected a suspension, knowing the regulations. We support her in all her steps,” said Ioan Suciu for Antena Sport.

Last month, Ana Maria Bărbosu won the title of Gymnast of the Year 2025 in the campaign launched by European Gymnastics. In 2025, she won four medals at the European Championship in Leipzig. She is currently a student at Stanford University.

According to the World Anti-Doping Code, cited by the National Anti-Doping Agency (ANAD), for such a violation, the standard sanction is a 2-year suspension, with the possibility of reduction depending on the degree of fault and the specific circumstances of the case. The body stated that the athlete is not suspended at the time of issuing the official statement on the evening of April 28 and that it will monitor the situation and continue cooperation with the competent bodies.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Comitetul Olimpic si Sportiv Roman on Facebook)