Romanian gendarmes fine organizer of march commemorating 10 years since Colectiv club tragedy

The organizer of the march commemorating 10 years since the Colectiv club fire tragedy, Marian Rădună, was fined RON 3,000 (EUR 600) by the gendarmes because the demonstration exceeded 11:00 PM, the time set in the authorization.

Approximately 200 people participated on Thursday, October 30, in the march commemorating 10 years since the tragedy at the Colectiv Club. 65 people died following the fire, which took place on October 30, 2015. Participants of the march demanded justice and complained that no one had been held accountable for the tragedy.

In another post, the organizer of the event offered explanations regarding the fine he received and announced that he will contest the sanction and will file a complaint against the gendarme at the Military Prosecutor’s Office.

“In the law of public assemblies, Law 60/1991, Article 3 establishes exceptions from the obligation to declare public gatherings in advance, mentioning cultural, artistic, sports, religious, commemorative events, and those related to official visits. In our case, I did it as always because I want the participants in the events I organize to be safe and to cooperate with the competent authorities,” Rădună wrote on Facebook on Friday.

He also added that neither the gendarme nor the officer coordinating the action knew the legal provisions.

The Romanian Gendarmerie reacted to the sanction given to Marian Rădună, saying that the reporting officer did not “fully understand the spirit of the law and the particularities of the context.” The institution also “guarantees that, following the ongoing checks, all necessary legal measures will be taken, in the spirit of respect for the law, fairness, and respect for citizens.”

Later on, the head of the Romanian Gendarmerie, Alin Mastan, publicly apologized for the incident.

“Although we are talking about a singular situation, it is a regrettable moment, all the more so because the event had a profound emotional and symbolic character. We sincerely regret this incident, which, as I mentioned, is an isolated one,” Alin Mastan stated on Friday in a video message provided by the Romanian Gendarmerie.

He emphasized that the gendarmes were and remain “alongside those affected by the Colectiv tragedy.”

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Corupția ucide on Facebook)