Game developers from Romania, young individuals who have developed games as part of projects, competitions, or independently, and agencies will come together at the Romanian Game Awards on November 13 at the Odeon Theatre in Bucharest.

The gaming industry in Romania comprises over 200 development studios, most of which are concentrated in Bucharest and Cluj, as well as in cities like Timișoara, Brașov, and Iași.

The year 2024 is expected to be notable for new game releases locally, with over 25 titles already announced, and games such as Zoria: Age of Shattering, ASKA, and What Have You Done, Father? already fully or partially released.

Nominees are competing for awards in categories such as Independent Studio of the Year, Video Game Development Company of the Year, Best Co-Development Project, Best Support Services Project, Best Unreleased Game, and the grand award, Romanian Game of the Year.

The Romanian Game Developers Association, which organizers the event, will also present several awards to companies or individuals with the most notable contributions to the Romanian game development industry.

"The first edition of the Romanian Game Awards in 2023 was a success and an event from which we learned a lot. We were pleased to see that the event was well-received by the industry, and many community members expressed their support and desire to get involved," said Cătălin Butnariu, RGDA Board Member and founder of the Romanian Game Awards.

After the registration period, which ends on September 15, the jury will have until October 27 to choose the winners. The jury is largely international and includes experienced names in game evaluation, such as Bobby Wertheim, partner at Nocturne Games, Cristian Căileanu, Business Development at Raw Fury, and Philomena Schwab, founder of Stray Fawn Publishing.

The Romanian game that won the first edition of the Romanian Game Awards was "Bear and Breakfast.”

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tero Vesalainen | Dreamstime.com)