Romanian gambling industry associations seek talks with Govt. over planned tighter regulations

Romanian gambling industry associations AOPJNR and Exprogame requested the prime minister of Romania, Marcel Ciolacu, to hold a debate on the draft ordinance on the organization and exploitation of gambling after the latter accused threats coming from the industry representatives.

The representatives of the two associations mentioned last week, in a statement, that the amendment of the legislation dedicated to the gambling industry could eliminate more than 250 of the profile companies for the benefit of the large operators in the field, with multinational characteristics, Economica.net reported.

The bills essentially eliminate gambling shops from circulated areas, given the negative social impact particularly on poor households.

The two associations attempted to address the conflict, saying that Sorin Constantinescu (mentioned by PM Ciolacu as “Sorin” in his remarks) is not a legitimate representative of their interests.

Constantinescu, an expert in the gambling industry who held leading positions in the past in industry associations, was appointed by former PM Ludovic Orban during the first part of the Covid-19 crisis in 2020 when the Liberal government sparked a scandal opening the gambling shops before many other facilities.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Welcomia/Dreamstime.com)