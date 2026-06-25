Tech

Romanian-founded AI company headquartered in Berlin receives USD 19 mln Series A funding

25 June 2026

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The artificial intelligence company for manufacturing, Almetra (formerly Deltia), co-founded by Silviu Homoceanu in Berlin, closed a Series A transaction worth USD 19 million led by the transatlantic investment fund blisce, according to a company announcement made on Thursday, June 25.

The company’s AI-powered platform provides factory teams with continuous, real-time data on production line performance, replacing manual observation and fragmented tracking with concrete, up-to-date insights that generate measurable productivity gains.

The capital raised will accelerate product development, international expansion in the US, and the transformation of the Almetra platform into an integrated artificial intelligence and automation product for factory production lines, according to the same source.

Aside from blisce, the Series A funding had the participation of investment funds NAP, Merantix, Robin Capital, Underline Ventures, and Critical Ventures.

Almetra was founded in 2022 by Maximilian Fischer and Silviu Homoceanu and has grown to approximately 40 employees, with clients such as Bosch, Siemens Energy, and Aumovio (formerly Continental). The company addresses labor shortages and rising costs in manufacturing through an AI-based system deployed through cameras on production lines and work areas. 

“Factories produce everything around us, but most of them are effectively operating blind. Factory teams know they are losing capacity, but they don’t know where or why. We give them certainty instead of guesswork. Most of our customers find significant optimization opportunities within the first weeks, and that is exactly the speed this industry needs right now,” says Maximilian Fischer, co-founder and CEO of Almetra.

For Almetra, the new funding will also support more advanced automation, including robotics in certain production environments. Almetra is already expanding in this direction through acceptance into programs such as the Google DeepMind Robotics Accelerator and the AWS, NVIDIA, and MassRobotics Physical AI Fellowship, reflecting the company’s long-term ambition.

Almetra works with leading manufacturers in Europe, including Bosch, Siemens Energy, and Aumovio (formerly Continental).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Will Hannan on LinkedIn)

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Tech

Romanian-founded AI company headquartered in Berlin receives USD 19 mln Series A funding

25 June 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The artificial intelligence company for manufacturing, Almetra (formerly Deltia), co-founded by Silviu Homoceanu in Berlin, closed a Series A transaction worth USD 19 million led by the transatlantic investment fund blisce, according to a company announcement made on Thursday, June 25.

The company’s AI-powered platform provides factory teams with continuous, real-time data on production line performance, replacing manual observation and fragmented tracking with concrete, up-to-date insights that generate measurable productivity gains.

The capital raised will accelerate product development, international expansion in the US, and the transformation of the Almetra platform into an integrated artificial intelligence and automation product for factory production lines, according to the same source.

Aside from blisce, the Series A funding had the participation of investment funds NAP, Merantix, Robin Capital, Underline Ventures, and Critical Ventures.

Almetra was founded in 2022 by Maximilian Fischer and Silviu Homoceanu and has grown to approximately 40 employees, with clients such as Bosch, Siemens Energy, and Aumovio (formerly Continental). The company addresses labor shortages and rising costs in manufacturing through an AI-based system deployed through cameras on production lines and work areas. 

“Factories produce everything around us, but most of them are effectively operating blind. Factory teams know they are losing capacity, but they don’t know where or why. We give them certainty instead of guesswork. Most of our customers find significant optimization opportunities within the first weeks, and that is exactly the speed this industry needs right now,” says Maximilian Fischer, co-founder and CEO of Almetra.

For Almetra, the new funding will also support more advanced automation, including robotics in certain production environments. Almetra is already expanding in this direction through acceptance into programs such as the Google DeepMind Robotics Accelerator and the AWS, NVIDIA, and MassRobotics Physical AI Fellowship, reflecting the company’s long-term ambition.

Almetra works with leading manufacturers in Europe, including Bosch, Siemens Energy, and Aumovio (formerly Continental).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Will Hannan on LinkedIn)

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