Romanian firefighters join efforts to battle wildfires in Greece

Romanian firefighters have been deployed to Greece to join the local efforts to combat wildfires. The first team of 40 firefighters left for Nea Makri, a city located east of Athens, on July 30.

“Between August 1 and September 15, the Department for Emergency Situations […] participates with the specialized national module for extinguishing forest fires in the pre-positioning program, organized by the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations - DG ECHO, to strengthen the resilience of the Greek authorities in managing this type of risk,” the Romanian General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) announced.

The first mission from Romania also includes eight technical means, such as forest fire fighting trucks, a high-capacity fire fighting truck, a minibus, and two first aid and command vehicles.

Another team of firefighters is to replace the first between August 16 and 31, followed by two more series of 40 firefighters.

(Photo source: Facebook/IGSU)